Cowen Cuts XPO Logistics (XPO) Price Target to $112.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $121.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.29.

NYSE XPO opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.56.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,153,000 after purchasing an additional 966,927 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1,019.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,593,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,174,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 425.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 649,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after acquiring an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,571,000 after acquiring an additional 508,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

