Cowen Initiates Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.18. 6,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,737. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg purchased 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 750,000 shares of company stock worth $13,500,000 over the last quarter.

