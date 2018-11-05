Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Express Scripts (ESRX)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Express Scripts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Express Scripts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ESRX opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Express Scripts has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $98.98.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Express Scripts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after buying an additional 143,479 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter worth $16,974,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter worth $3,653,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 416,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

