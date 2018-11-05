Cray Inc. (CRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.11). Cray reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cray will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cray.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Cray had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Cray’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cray by 19.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cray by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Cray by 2.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cray by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cray during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CRAY stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Cray has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $993.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

