Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $586,000 Holdings in VANECK VECTORS/FALLEN ANGEL HIGH Y (ANGL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VANECK VECTORS/FALLEN ANGEL HIGH Y (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VANECK VECTORS/FALLEN ANGEL HIGH Y were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VANECK VECTORS/FALLEN ANGEL HIGH Y by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 439,744 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VANECK VECTORS/FALLEN ANGEL HIGH Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VANECK VECTORS/FALLEN ANGEL HIGH Y by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 485,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VANECK VECTORS/FALLEN ANGEL HIGH Y by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VANECK VECTORS/FALLEN ANGEL HIGH Y by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 492,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $28.14 on Monday. VANECK VECTORS/FALLEN ANGEL HIGH Y has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1395 per share. This is a positive change from VANECK VECTORS/FALLEN ANGEL HIGH Y’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

