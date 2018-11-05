Creative Planning Sells 12,299 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 236,377 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 87,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 168,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 45,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.