Creative Planning Sells 3,719 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entergy were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,585,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,700,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,892 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,409,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Entergy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,824,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,170,000 after acquiring an additional 784,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

ETR stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $71.95 and a one year high of $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In related news, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 5,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $476,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,016 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

