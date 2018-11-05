Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Kraft Heinz (KHC) a $52.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a negative rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.74.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

