Critical Comparison: NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT) versus EPR Properties (EPR)

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH 24.78% 17.07% 1.03% EPR Properties 40.84% 9.62% 4.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH 0 4 1 0 2.20 EPR Properties 1 7 1 0 2.00

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.32%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $69.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.12%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH.

Risk & Volatility

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH pays out 121.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH $441.10 million 1.98 $91.98 million $0.66 9.50 EPR Properties $575.99 million 9.00 $262.96 million $5.02 13.89

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPR Properties beats NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal income tax on that portion of its income if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

