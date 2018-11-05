Critical Contrast: Medizone International (MZEI) vs. Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEI) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Medizone International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medizone International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medizone International and Nu Skin Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 2 4 0 2.67

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $84.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Medizone International.

Dividends

Nu Skin Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Medizone International does not pay a dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medizone International and Nu Skin Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medizone International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.28 billion 1.75 $129.43 million $3.23 22.25

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Profitability

This table compares Medizone International and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medizone International N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 5.74% 25.67% 11.66%

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Medizone International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medizone International

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates walk-in centers and pick-up locations; and retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

