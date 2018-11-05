Critical Review: Simulations Plus (SLP) and 1mage Software (ISOL)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simulations Plus and 1mage Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $24.14 million 14.55 $5.78 million $0.34 59.50 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than 1mage Software.

Risk & Volatility

Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of -3.81, indicating that its stock price is 481% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and 1mage Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 29.88% 25.65% 17.87% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simulations Plus and 1mage Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. 1mage Software does not pay a dividend. Simulations Plus pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats 1mage Software on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; and DILIsym, a software that is used to investigate the likelihood that a known drug molecule would cause injury to the liver. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

1mage Software Company Profile

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

