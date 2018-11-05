CROAT Trading Down 5.9% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market cap of $115,684.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 52,972,384 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

