Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Shares Down 9.6%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price fell 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.61. 534,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 253,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $345.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $99,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,776.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Grubbs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $89,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 422,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,058.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,341 shares of company stock valued at $344,203. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 325,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,714 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $10,180,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 79.8% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 880,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 390,808 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

