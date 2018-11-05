Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,640 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 676,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after buying an additional 406,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Urkiel acquired 2,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.25 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “$44.54” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

