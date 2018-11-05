Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CTRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ctrip.Com International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Ctrip.Com International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of CTRP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 49,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,077. Ctrip.Com International has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 51,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 11.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

