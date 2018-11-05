Cwm LLC Acquires 6,755 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 993.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Stock Split

