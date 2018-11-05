Cwm LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 12,316.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6,612.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 812,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,563,000 after purchasing an additional 800,100 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,830,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,945,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,092,000 after purchasing an additional 119,230 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,330,000 after purchasing an additional 99,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $193,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RE opened at $219.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $203.90 and a one year high of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($16.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.89.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

