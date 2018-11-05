Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 14th

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th.

Cypress Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Cypress Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cypress Energy Partners to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.4%.

CELP opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.41. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 92.86%. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

