Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $46,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,290. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,924,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 668,096 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,093,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,000,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,499,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,235. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.09. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.62 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

