CyrusOne (CONE) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, MED lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,795 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $117,159.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,189.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $495,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,169 shares of company stock worth $1,277,397. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

