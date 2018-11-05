Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $377,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 118.4% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 33.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 83,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in United Rentals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $838,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,987.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America set a $175.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

NYSE:URI opened at $125.14 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $190.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

