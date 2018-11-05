Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 36,574 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 36,574 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in EOG Resources by 574.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $12,530,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

NYSE EOG opened at $102.35 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $96.54 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,304.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,346 shares of company stock worth $7,508,977. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

