DATA Communications Management (DCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 12th.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.18 million during the quarter.

TSE:DCM opened at C$1.31 on Monday. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$2.02.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

