Davita (DVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Davita (NYSE:DVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Davita to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Davita has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

