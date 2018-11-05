DECENT Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. DECENT has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $422,524.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, LBank and ChaoEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026195 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008169 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008086 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LBank, Bittrex, HitBTC, BCEX and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

