Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150253 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00254697 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.54 or 0.10221121 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,789,395 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.