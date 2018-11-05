Desjardins Lowers Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Price Target to C$5.25

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Monday. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “c$4.21” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Advantage Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.19.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.17. 2,667,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,582. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$2.81 and a 52-week high of C$7.44.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$43.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.20 million.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

