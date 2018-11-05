Deutsche Bank Cuts Terex (TEX) Price Target to $28.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,950. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. Terex has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Terex’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Terex will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 11,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $458,738.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,091.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,029 shares of company stock worth $39,885 and have sold 38,866 shares worth $1,514,531. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Terex by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,199,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,992,000 after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.