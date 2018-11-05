Deutsche Bank Reiterates “$263.00” Price Target for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Deutsche Bank set a $263.00 target price on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.56.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $281.95 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $191.70 and a 12-month high of $290.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,253.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 42.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

