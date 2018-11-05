Deutsche eMark 24 Hour Volume Reaches $795.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and C-Patex. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $217,919.00 and $795.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 48,979,594 coins and its circulating supply is 41,997,618 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-Patex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.