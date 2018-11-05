Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Announces Earnings Results

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.74 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

DO opened at $14.21 on Monday. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DO shares. UBS Group upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

