Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

DBD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $138,000.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.