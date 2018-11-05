Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE DBD opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

