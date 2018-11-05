DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Stake Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 73.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,463,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,785,000. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 505,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,881,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $107.53 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.