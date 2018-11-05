Dimecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $834.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $834.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035555 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00024793 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003772 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

