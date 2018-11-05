Diodes (DIOD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 6,560 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $255,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kuo-Chih Tsai sold 2,575 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $95,609.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,016.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,504 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.