Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Shares Bought by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,317,000 after purchasing an additional 458,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,808,000 after acquiring an additional 163,479 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 368,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 943,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 943,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 276,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $31.12 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Diodes had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, VP Evan Yu sold 8,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $338,299.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kuo-Chih Tsai sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $95,609.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,016.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.