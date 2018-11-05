DIPNET Price Tops $0.0026 (DPN)

DIPNET (CURRENCY:DPN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One DIPNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC and IDAX. In the last week, DIPNET has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. DIPNET has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $420,482.00 worth of DIPNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00254114 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.37 or 0.10009494 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DIPNET Profile

DIPNET’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DIPNET’s official website is www.dip.network. DIPNET’s official Twitter account is @DipNetOfficial.

DIPNET Token Trading

DIPNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIPNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIPNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIPNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

