Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Laurentian raised Dirtt Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of DRT opened at C$7.00 on Monday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.39 and a 12-month high of C$7.16.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.29 million.

In other Dirtt Environmental Solutions news, insider Geoffrey William Gosling sold 70,000 shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$458,500.00. Also, insider Barrie Arnold Loberg sold 228,703 shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.36, for a total value of C$1,454,551.08. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,300 shares of company stock worth $151,751 and sold 611,503 shares worth $3,936,304.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

