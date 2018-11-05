DNB ASA/S (DNHBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB ASA/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of DNHBY stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. DNB ASA/S has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. It operates through Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products segments. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

