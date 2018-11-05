Doliver Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,911 shares during the period. Voya Prime Rate Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Voya Prime Rate Trust worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 900.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 68.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,935,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

PPR opened at $4.82 on Monday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Voya Prime Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

