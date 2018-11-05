Doliver Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,923 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Western Asset High Income Fund II worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 34.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 20.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,221,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $5,421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 53.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.