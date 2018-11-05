Domtar (UFS) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UFS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Domtar from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Domtar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Domtar from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised Domtar from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domtar from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.38.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE:UFS opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Domtar has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,108,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.