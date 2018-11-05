Dorel Industries (DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.50 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dorel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.80.

Shares of TSE DII.B traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.03. 44,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,456. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$26.90 and a 1 year high of C$36.54.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

