Dotdigital Group (DOTD) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of Dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.13) on Friday. Dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 106 ($1.39).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

Dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service and managed services to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom. The company offers dotMailer, an email and cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns.

