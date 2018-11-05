Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOVA. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ DOVA traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,040. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Alex Sapir bought 21,700 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $495,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 98,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

