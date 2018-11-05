DowDuPont (DWDP) PT Lowered to $76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. MED reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

DWDP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. 2,108,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,245,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. DowDuPont has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 40.9% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 30.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

