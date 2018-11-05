DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $26,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 151,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 124,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DWDP. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.39.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

