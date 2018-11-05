DraftCoin Price Reaches $0.0274 on Major Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $221,449.00 and $4,066.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000263 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,072,899 coins and its circulating supply is 8,072,899 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.