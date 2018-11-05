Dreamcoin (DRM) Market Cap Achieves $45,422.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dreamcoin has a total market cap of $45,422.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000149 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000370 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin (CRYPTO:DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,501,926 coins. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

